30 May 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: 2nd Witness Cross-Examined in Alleged False Pretence Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Awa Gassama

Bakary Njie, a second prosecution witness in an alleged false pretence case was Monday cross-examined by Mamadi Sabally, the accused person before Magistrate George at the Bundung Magistrates' Court.

Sabally is accused of obtaining D360,000 from one Mariama Jaiteh on false pretence on the pretext that he was going to give him a plot of land located at Sukuta which was believed to be false.

During cross-examination, Mr. Njie said he was an eye witness in the land transaction between the complainant and Mr. Sabally, saying he inspected the land himself.

According to Mr. Njie, the alleged D360, 000 was paid to Mr. Sabally because he Njie and the complainant trusted him. He added that the said land is located in Sukuta but when it was visited, no further enquires were made because Mr. Sabally told them that he was going to prepare all the necessary land documents.

"We trusted you that was why we did not visit any office like physical planning, but unfortunately you failed to fulfilled that trust. What actually happened between the complainant and Mamadi was not my concern. The case that brought me here is what concerns me," Mr. Njie told the court.

He said the land agreement and payment was actually not a business contract and the advanced payment was done in his presence at Sanchaba in Mariama's house, which he said was for the preparation of necessary documents.

Mr. Njie said the documents issued to Mariama were not clear and that he could not tell if they were basically documents from physical planning, the alkalo or the area council. "I'm never a real estate agent. I'm simply a person that buys land for people when they give me their money. We paid the balance to Mamadi because he said he was done with all the paper transactions for the said land."

The matter is adjourned to 5th June for hearing.

Gambia

Hein Trains Farmers On Alternative Pest Management

The Health, Environment and Information Network (HEIN), a civil-society organization recently convened a two-day… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.