Gambia: 2nd Witness Cross-Examined in Alleged False Pretence Case

Bakary Njie, a second prosecution witness in an alleged false pretence case was Monday cross-examined by Mamadi Sabally, the accused person before Magistrate George at the Bundung Magistrates' Court.

Sabally is accused of obtaining D360,000 from one Mariama Jaiteh on false pretence on the pretext that he was going to give him a plot of land located at Sukuta which was believed to be false.

During cross-examination, Mr. Njie said he was an eye witness in the land transaction between the complainant and Mr. Sabally, saying he inspected the land himself.

According to Mr. Njie, the alleged D360, 000 was paid to Mr. Sabally because he Njie and the complainant trusted him. He added that the said land is located in Sukuta but when it was visited, no further enquires were made because Mr. Sabally told them that he was going to prepare all the necessary land documents.

"We trusted you that was why we did not visit any office like physical planning, but unfortunately you failed to fulfilled that trust. What actually happened between the complainant and Mamadi was not my concern. The case that brought me here is what concerns me," Mr. Njie told the court.

He said the land agreement and payment was actually not a business contract and the advanced payment was done in his presence at Sanchaba in Mariama's house, which he said was for the preparation of necessary documents.

Mr. Njie said the documents issued to Mariama were not clear and that he could not tell if they were basically documents from physical planning, the alkalo or the area council. "I'm never a real estate agent. I'm simply a person that buys land for people when they give me their money. We paid the balance to Mamadi because he said he was done with all the paper transactions for the said land."

The matter is adjourned to 5th June for hearing.