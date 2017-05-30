30 May 2017

Gambia: State Constitutes New Prosecution Team in NIA 9 Trial

By Fatou Sowe

The Attorney General and minister of Justice has granted fiat - a formal authorization or proposition to a team of six private legal practitioners, led by Senior Lawyer Antouman A.B. Gaye to prosecute the alleged Solo Sandeng murder case involving 9 former officers of Gambia's defunct National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

When the case was called yesterday, led Prosecutor Antouman Gaye announced his appearance for the state on the fiat of the attorney general, which dated 26th May, 2017, with Sheriff M. Tambadou, Lamin S. Camara, Rachel Y. Mendy, Yassin Senghore and Combeh Gaye as the lawyers listed in the fiat.

In the case, Yankuba Badjie, Louise Richard Leese Gomez, Saikou Omar Jeng, Baboucarr Sallah, Yusupha Jammeh, Haruna Susso, Tamba Mansary, Lamin Darboe and Lamin Lang Sanyang are jointly and severally charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder, assault causing actual bodily harm, conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor, forgery and making documents without authority.

Lawyer C.E. Mene, defence attorney of Yankuba Badjie; former director of the NIA stood on behalf of the rest of the defence lawyers and said they have a strong objection of Lawyer Gaye's competence and the other mentioned lawyers, saying they will come with a formal application to disallow such move by the state in 48 hours.

According to him, Lawyer Antouman Gaye and his team's participation in the case will jeopardize the process of fairness and justice in the case and would undermine the provisions of the Constitution.

But lawyer Gaye said they will wait for the formal application that the defence intended to submit then they would appropriately react. He applied for an adjournment in the circumstance.

The presiding judge ordered for parties to file their processes and adjourned the matter to 5th June.

