Gambia: IEC Releases Results of Local Government By-Elections

In accordance with Section 53, subsection (2) (a) of the Election Act, by-elections were conducted on 24th May 2017 in order to fill the vacant position of councillor for Old Jeshwang, Tallinding and Galleh Wards.

According to a press release from the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) revealed that Junkung S.M. Dukureh, UDP candidate for Old Jeshwang Ward polled 723 votes whilst Alh Alpha M.S. Jallow, GDC candidates for the same ward polled 253 votes. Musa Badjie, candidate for Tallinding Ward polled 2544 votes, Rohey Dem, GDC Candidate for the same ward polled 145 votes whilst Baboucarr Mansally of the same ward polled 1417 votes. Abdoulie Jallow, PDOIS candidate for Galleh Ward polled 467 votes whilst Samba K. Mballow UDP Candidate for the same ward polled 755 votes.

In accordance with Section 81 subsection (2) of the Elections Act, the release added that the chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission Alieu Momarr Njai declared the results and Junkung S.M. Dukureh duly elected councillor for Old Jeshwant Ward. Musa Badjie for Tallinding Ward both for Kanifing Municipal Council and Samba K. Mballow Councillor for Galleh Ward in the Janjanbureh Area Council.