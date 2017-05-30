Cameroon: SDF - Convention Announced for October

Chairman Ni John Fru Ndi said those who participated on 20th May did so with the concern of party officials

The leading opposition party in Cameroon SDF has been making headline news of recent especially when they called for all militants to boycott the National day on May 20th and the non-celebration of the party's anniversary that was supposed to be on May 26. To all these, the chairman of the party Ni John Fru Ndi said they cannot be celebrating when Cameroonians have lost their lives while others are behind bars. Ni John Fru Ndi was speaking at his Ntarinkon residence on May 26 when Cameroon Tribune met him for a chat. Meanwhile, a meeting of the National Executive Committee - NEC of the Social Democratic Front - SDF that held On the 27 of May resolved that the party's convention will take place in October. The meeting that was extended to all NEC members also examined the issue of 20th May celebration. NEC accepted that after the information for a boycott they realized that it will affect election results in some localities as such some elected officials were asked to take part in the National day. Since it was on short notice, the party did not issue a press release to this effect. Consequently, the party takes responsibility for their action as nobody is to be blamed. It also emerged that the press helped to spread rumours as such the press was urged to build and not to destroy.