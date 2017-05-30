Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Names Cabinet Ministers

Photo: Ghana Star

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named 19 ministers to constitute his cabinet in accordance with Article 76 (1) of the 1992 constitution.

They are Mr. Alan Kyeremanten, Minister for Trade and Industry; Mr. Ambrose Dery, Minister for Interior; Madam Shelley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister for Foreign Affairs; Madam Gloria Akufo, Attorney General and Minister of Justice; Dr. Owusu Afriyie, Minister for Agriculture and Mr. Boakye Agyako, Minister for Energy.

Others include Mr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister for Education; Mr. Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Minister for Health; Mr Anthony Akoto Osei, Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation; Mr Dan Botwe, Minister for Regional Integration; Mr. Peter Amewu, Minister for Lands and Natural Resource; Mr Joe Ghartey, Minister for Railway Development and Mr Kofi Adda, Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

The rest are Mr Igunitus Bafour Awuah, Minister for Employment and Labour Relations; Mr. Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, Minister for Transport; Madam Mavis Hawa Kumsoon, Minister for Special Development and Mrs Catherine Afeku, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Mike Oquaye, announced this on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday when the House resumed sitting for the second meeting of the first session of the seven Parliament of the fourth republic.

Article 76 (1) of the country's constitution requires every newly sworn-in president to constitute a Cabinet consisting of not less than 10 and not more than 19 ministers among Ministers appointed by the President.

The Cabinet, article 76(2) provides, "shall assist the President in the determination of general policy of the Government."

Source: ISD (Gilbert Ankrah)