30 May 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Littoral - CPDM Academy Acquires Knowledge

By Christopher Jator

Orientations and directives were dished out during the second training session in the port city of Douala, laste Friday.

Bigwigs and militants of the governing party, the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM), emerged from a day's seminar in the Bonanjo Party House Friday with a wealth of knowledge. This was the testimony of many participants shortly after the second training session of the CPDM Academy in Douala chaired by Laurent Esso in his capacity as Head of delegation of the Regional Office of the Central Committee. The information and knowledge-building seminar, according to Laurent Esso, is indicative of the importance the governing party attaches to knowledge acquisition and building to advance its objectives.

"As the governing party we ought to give orientations and directives," he emphasised. Beside Laurent Esso, Minister of State, Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals, the meeting, was also attended by Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, Minister of Arts and Culture, Jean-Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe, Minister of Secondary Education and Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua, Governor of the Littoral, among other administrative authorities. Participants pledged to continue in the relevance of the party to its objectives. To some of them, exchanges that followed centred on knowing how certain issues are handled within the party. A motion of support was addressed to the CPDM National President and Head of State, Paul Biya. Before the opening and closing remarks frequently greeted by cheers and standing ovation from the militants and party bigwigs Lengue Malapa, Section President of Wouri I and Mayor, had earlier on expressed their appreciation for the directives from party hierarchy, noting that it was necessary at this point.

