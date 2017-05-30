Liberia: L-GM Supports Theological Education At Ameu

Liberia's biggest educational charity, the Liberia-Ghana Missions(L-GM) on Friday, May 26 offered ten (10) scholarships and committed further support to Bryant Theological Seminary at the African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) on Camp Johnson Road.

The offer was made by the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Liberia-Ghana Missions, Rev. Emmanuel Giddings when he served as Chief Launcher for a scholarship fund drive hosted by the Seminary.

Rev. Giddings, an advocate for education access for all Liberians, recounted the benefits scholarship brings to capacity building in the nation. "First of all, scholarship will help reduce illiteracy rate in the country". He described illiteracy as a "deadly disease". Rev. Giddings referenced Oxfam International's statistics that says illiteracy among women after the Liberian civil war was put at 90% and for men, 75%. Giddings spoke of the potential of scholarship as a fight against poverty.

The ten scholarship slots offered Bryant Seminary for four years, according to the L-GM Boss, have terms and conditions to be revealed to the administration of AMEU by his organization.

L-GM said it currently supports at least twenty (20) students including five theological students at the African Methodist Episcopal University on Camp Johnson Road.

Meanwhile, the Liberia-Ghana Missions has announced a total of 6000 students enrolled in 500 schools as its direct beneficiaries for its educational assistance program for 2016/2017 school year. The Founder, Rev. Emmanuel Giddings disclosed on AMEU Campus that his institution's sponsorship includes grade schools, technical and vocational institutions, colleges and universities in seven (7) counties.

He said his strength of supporting education for needy and scholastic students is powered by his theological education, and the support of others toward his education. Rev. Giddings is a United Methodist cleric who obtained initial theological education from the Gbarnga School of Theology before advancing himself in the United States of America.

The Liberia-Ghana Missions credits Alfalit International President, Joseph Milton for supporting education in Liberia. It means Alfalit International through Mr. Joseph Milton support both literacy and formal education in Liberia.