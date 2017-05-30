Liberia: 'Disclose Allege Rape Victims'

In the week of growing tension over the alleged involvement of Grand Gedeh County district #2 representative Morias Waylee in rape, he has challenged the media and the public to disclose or bring forth the alleged rape victim as spoken about in local media outlets.

In one of FrontPage Africa recent publication, it accused Representative Morais T. Waylee of raping and impregnating a 13-year old girl believed to be his niece. Following the publication; there have been numerous calls from child advocates and the public calling for the recusal of Representative Waylee.

Commenting on the issue on Monday on capitol hill in Monrovia, Waylee noted that the story was purely manufactured by the writer and totally void of niceties of journalistic reporting adding that a genuine human interest story should show its truthfulness in explicit details which was not the case.

According to him, every good story will include ABC of news that has to do with accurate, balanced, and clarity as well as the four Ws and one H; which was also completely void in the story.

"All the sources in the publication including the accuser, alleged victim, family and the place the story took place are all anonymous", he emphasized. He further, though it is journalistically permissible for reporters to quote anonymous sources; journalism does not permit the reckless and indiscriminate use of anonymous attributions adding "journalism does not create anonymity to be canopy for reckless reporting, defamation and falsehood".

"Even if the writer decided to conceal the identity of the imaginary victim in respect for some ethical obligations, what about the supposed family sources that are supposedly making such grave allegations", he mentioned.

He maintained that the allegations of impregnating a 13-year old child is grave and are border on rape and criminality therefore they are bound to elicit venomous public attention.

Morais Waylee "a story charging impregnating a 13-year old child on account of nothing, but random quotations attributed to nameless sources is totally wicked, malicious, absurd and shameful for journalism in this country".

He indicated that there should be no reason to conceal the identities of family sources who in their right minds are telling a true story about a supposed violated 13-year old child. The supposed family need to come forward in visible defense of their supposed victimized child.

He stressed that the publication by FrontPage Africa is imaginary, fake, and manufactured which is a collusion of an unprofessional reporter and political enemies somewhere endeavoring to taint and disparage my good reputation as a productive representative of the people of grand Gedeh country.

"My integrity is all I live for; and it is unfortunate, wicked and unimaginable that a fantasy of the nature mistaken for a news story will prey so crudely and cruelly on my good name a character that I have built over the years. I have to respond today because our society is gullible. Many people take things at face value. and I am under moral duty to set the record straight for the sake of the future," he narrated.

Gender related matter in Liberia, such as rape, sexual exploitation and abuse are sensitive issues that is treated with seriousness. Rape over the years is more or less like a tradition in Liberia due to it continues occurrences despite harsh penalties employed to stop or discouraged perpetrators of the act.