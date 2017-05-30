29 May 2017

Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Liberia: House Speaker Vows to Maintain Unity Amongst Representatives

Photo: Facebook
Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay.
By Wilfred Gortor

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emmanuel Nuquay, has vowed to maintain unity and understanding among members of the House amidst political canvassing for the October 2017 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Nuquay said providing leadership at the Legislature, especially the House of Representatives, is a difficult task, but expressed optimism that with the coordination and cooperation of all members, the House remain stable even in the midst of differences in political ideologies.

Nuquay made the comments recently when 31 lawmakers of the lower house of the Legislature endorsed the presidential bid of Vice President Joseph Boakai at the Capitol Building, the seat of the National Legislature of Liberia.

Boakai, who currently serves as political leader of the ruling Unity Party, also recently received a massive endorsement by 19 of the 30 members of the Liberian Senate.

The House Speaker's statement comes against the backdrop that in recent times the body has been engulfed in a leadership crisis which saw a splinter group of the House sign a petition to oust former House Speaker Alex Tyler, thereby bringing Nuquay to the house leadership.

Against this backdrop, the body is currently faced with a contentious process leading to the endorsement of political actors aspiring for the nation's highest seat, the presidency.

"When we see fragmentation along different political lines and interests, we are reminded of our immediate past and we are tempted to put into place measures that will ensure that we do not revert to our ugly past," Nuquay said.

The political canvassing which in recent weeks witnessed intense lobbying among members of the House, according to Nuquay, has the propensity to brew discord in the House, something which, he said, must be averted through the provision of the required leadership,especially by those heading the body in key positions.

According to Nuquay, he sees it as his duty to maintain sanity at the lower House so that political interests cannot supersede the functions and duties of the House to the point where the nation's developmental agenda will be hampered.

Nuquay maintained that he will ensure that in the discharge of its duties, the House will maintain the spirit of coordination with the other branches of government so that together they can foster the development agenda of the nation.

