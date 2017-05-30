Liberia: Agro-Inputs Dealers Hail Lada for Capacity Building

Several agro inputs dealers from Bong, Nimba, Lofa and Montserrado counties are lauding the Liberian Agribusiness Development Activity (LADA) for its continued support to the agriculture sector.

The Liberian Agribusiness Development Activity (LADA) is a USAID-funded Feed the Future project intended to improve food security in Liberia.

The agro inputs dealers said the LADA project continues to build not only the capacity of farmers in the four counties but also empower inputs dealers to increase farm production in the country.

The agro-inputs dealers made the commendation at the close of a two day Safer Inputs Utilization and Business Management training recently held at the Development Education Network Liberia compound in Gbarnga.

The training was organized by LADA and brought together 18 LADA agro inputs dealers from Bong, Nimba, Lofa and Montserrado counties.

LADA inputs marketing specialist, Ambrose Forpoh, told the Liberia News Agency the project focuses on enhancing food production in the four counties by providing the requisite training for farmers and extension workers, including agro inputs dealers.

Forpoh said to reduce the cost of production and enhance food security in the country, framers must be knowledgeable of best farming practices that would reduce the cost of production and enhance farming.

He noted that dealers who provide inputs to farmers such as seeds, fertilizers, fungicides, and pesticides, play an integral role within the agriculture sector and must be capacitated to assist farmers to increase productivity.

"The project is working with 56 agro dealers in the four counties and we intend to improve their understanding of the sale and usage of agro chemicals and other farm inputs," he said.

"Even though the ultimate goal of the use of agro inputs on the farm is to increase farm productivity, a LADA assessment established that many of the agro inputs dealers do not have technical knowledge on the handling of agricultural inputs and we will continue to work with them in safely handling agricultural inputs and business management training," Forpoh emphasized.

The two-day safer Inputs Utilization and Business Management training covered several topics, including crop and pest management, integrated soil fertility management, quality handling and utilization of seeds and fertilizers, revenue and expenditure tracking, basic principles of agriculture production, and business management, among others.