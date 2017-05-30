Liberia: FDA Official Raps On Forest Conservation in Liberia

The Managing Director of the Forestry Development Authority (FDA) has reiterated the Liberian government's commitment to conserving at least 30 percent of its remaining forest cover.

According to Managing Director Darlington S. Tuagben, several proposed protected forest areas have been identified since the end of the civil conflict in Liberia, and cited the Grebo/Krahn protected area as one of the protected areas earmarked.

The FDA boss gave the assurance Monday at the opening of the Fourth Steering Committee Meeting for Trans-boundary collaboration in the Tai-Grebo-Sapo (TGS) Forest Complex between Liberia and Cote d'Ivoire.

The two-day meeting is being held at a local hotel in the Monrovia suburb of Congo Town.

He explained that the Sapo National Park has already been established and the need to have contiguous protected areas to allow the free movement of animals from one forest to another is well-known.

He stressed that Tai Forest was also seen to be an ideal forest that could be joined to have the trans-boundary conservation initiative.

Tuagben emphasized that the Liberian Government tries to achieve the management of the Tai-Grebo-Sapo Forest complex through dynamic and forward-looking strategies and interventions, including the improvement of the management capacity for protected areas, management skills, cultural and social, technical and policy expertise.

He pointed out that government envisages a sustainably managed forest area that will link wildlife habitats, native vegetation which joins two or more larger areas of similar wildlife habitat.

He noted that corridors are critical for the maintenance of ecological processes, including allowing for the movement of animals and continuation of viable populations.