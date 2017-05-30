Liberia: CBL Governor Holds Talks With Banking, Monetary Bodies

The Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), Milton Weeks, has held separate consultative meetings with officials of the CitiBank, African Export- Import Bank (Afrexim) and the West Africa Monetary Institute (WAMZ) on relations between the CBL, commercial banks and other institutions.

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the 52nd Annual Meeting of the African Development Bank (AfDB), according to a media release issued in Monrovia recently.

The release said the discussion between Weeks and CitiBank was aimed at exploring areas of cooperation between the two institutions, particularly the establishment of corresponding relationship for the CBL and commercial banks in Liberia.

It also noted that the CBL Governor informed CitiBank representatives that the Liberian apex bank needs the corresponding relationship to handle its transactions and manage its reserves.

The release said CitiBank officials having welcomed the meeting with Weeks, offered to provide guidance that would help to attract corresponding relationship with international banks.

They added that CitiBank technicians would be willing to work along with their Liberian counterparts to explore other areas of collaboration.

Also, the senior management of AFREXIM and the other parties held talks on access to finance, especially creating line of credits to guarantee trade finance activities emanating from Liberia.

The release noted that officials of the banks have agreed to visit Liberia to follow-up on discussions held between the two institutions.

The discussion between the CBL and WAMZ, according to the release, focused on arrangement as Liberia prepares to host the upcoming meeting of Ministers and Governors of the West Africa Monetary Zone (WAMZ).

The CBL Governor is among several Governors of African Central Banks, Finance Ministers and other representatives of other leading financial institutions attending the 52nd Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank and the 43rdMeeting of the Board of Governors of the African Development Fund (ADF).