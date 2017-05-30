Liberia: Rev. Fallambu Earns Doctorate Degree

A Liberian clergyman has earned a Doctorate of Ministry Degree from the Evangel Christian University in the United States of America.

Rev. Dr. Fallo Fayia Fallambu earned the doctorate degree recently in the US following intensive studies.

The Liberian prelate is the Pastor in-Charge of God's Glory Free Pentecostal Church Inc. located on Perry Street in Monrovia.

Rev. Dr. Fallambu is also the Vice President of West Africa Military Christian Fellowship and Chairman of Military and Para- Military Chaplains of Liberia.

He also served as Chaplain General of Liberia Immigration Service and a member of International Federation of Christian Chaplains of the United States of America.

Rev. Fallambu got 4.0 GPA thus giving him the highest honor of Summa Cum Laude in his studies.

The Clergyman completed his secondary education in 1983 from the Swedish Free Pentecostal High School after which, he left for Ghana to further his education at the Ghana Institute of Business Management and there he obtained his first degree in Business Management.

After this study in Ghana, he returned to Liberia and again enrolled at the Evangel Christian University online study and obtained a degree in Theology and a certificate of attendance from the International Association of Evangelical Chaplain/ USA.

Still determined to pursue higher education, Dr. Fallambu again enrolled at the Cuttington University and obtained his first master degree in Pastoral Theology in 2013.

In the same year, he completed his online course and obtained his second master degree in Ministry from the Evangel Christian University in the United States of America.

Dr. Fallambu also has several certificates and diplomas in diverse areas including Peace Management from Israel.