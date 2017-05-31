30 May 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Aisha Buhari Joins Buhari in UK

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari yesterday left for the United kingdom.

In statement by her media aide, Adebisi Olumide Ajayi, Mrs Buhari will spend some time with her husband ,President Muhammadu Buhari,who is presently on medical vacation.

She expressed her appreciation to the millions of Nigerians who have been praying for his quick and safe return .

LEADERSHIP recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari travelled to London on may 7 for follow-up medical consultation with his doctors.

According to his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the length of the President's stay in London will be determined by the doctors.

