31 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Kyambogo University Lecturers Lay Down Tools Over Pay

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damali Mukhaye

Kampala — Kyambogo University has failed to pay the salaries of their lecturers amounting to Shs3 billion which has accumulated since January to April.

Academic staff (permanent and part time) members, yesterday resolved to lay down their tools until the university clears all the money they demand for teaching allowances, marking, setting exams and research supervision.

The vice chancellor, Prof Elly Katunguka, yesterday in a press briefing before lecturers made their pronouncement, attributed the delays of payment to the failure by the university to access the money from the government. "The delay has been caused by the new regulations after the Permanent Secretary, ministry of Finance directing that all the money we collect from the university must be deposited to the Consolidated Fund to the Bank of Uganda under the integrated financial management system," Prof Katunguka said.

He said before the university can access the money, it has to apply to the permanent secretary, adding that this is a long process.

"This Consolidated Fund does not work for universities but rather works for local governments. There is a lot of bureaucracy at the ministry of Finance whenever we want to access that money in the Consolidated Fund. So what happens when you have any emergency in the university? The fund is not working for us, so we think it should be scraped off," Prof Katunguka said.

He, however, said the university has secured Shs1.3 billion to pay half of the money lectures are demanding for two months, covering January and February.

At the same function, Prof Katunguka also said more than 30 students, who were caught with forged examination permits in the just concluded exams, face dismissal.

"The university disciplinary committee is sitting next week to give the above students a fair hearing before handing in a report to senate for next course of action," Prof Katunguka said.

Prof Katugunga also revealed that the university plans to kick-start teaching the degree in nursing and public health starting next year.

He said the senate has already approved the courses and they are currently before the National Council for Higher Education for approval.

He added that the visitation committee that was instituted by President Museveni investigate the woes of Makerere University recommended that other universities should adopt Kyambogo University's E-kampus system to monitor their management.

The E-kampus system monitors student's records, financial management, and examination management system. Prof Katugunga said if adopted by Makerere University, the system will curb rampant exam results alteration.

Uganda

Ugandans Wait As Kenya Launches U.S.$3.44 Billion Rail

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta will, today, take a ride on the passenger services of the $3.44b Standard Gauge Railway… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.