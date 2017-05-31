Nigeria: Buhari's Wife, Aisha, Off to London to Join Husband

Abuja — Three weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari left Nigeria for the United Kingdom on medical vacation, his wife, Aisha, Tuesday left the shores of Nigeria to join her husband.

Aisha's trip was announced by one of her acquaintances, Zaynab Ikaz-kassim on her twitter handle, @zaykassim, at about 11.30 am Tuesday.

According to the tweet, Mrs. Buhari will spend some time with her husband in London.

"Her Excellency, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, today left for London. She will spend time with her husband, President Buhari who is presently on medical leave," the tweet said.