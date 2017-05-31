Nigeria: Ogun to Deploy Drones for Forest Protection - Commissioner

The Ogun State Government said it will start using drones as part of security measures to protect its forest across the state.

The Commissioner for Forestry, Kolawole Lawal, made this known on Tuesday while speaking with journalists, explaining that plans are underway to complement the existing human security.

Mr. Lawal‎ said the plan was part of efforts by the ministry to checkmate the activities of illegal loggers towards sustaining the forests in the state.

‎He noted that the drones when procured would be placed in strategic areas across the reserves to capture pictures and ensure 24 hours video recordings of activities being undertaken in the reserves especially in the remote parts of the forest that are not easily accessible by forest guards towards tracking illegal timber merchants.

‎While justifying the initiative, he said the system would guarantee maximum protection, adding that it would reduce the vulnerability of the foresters to the armed illegal loggers as well as reduce the cost of patrolling the forest.

In a related development, the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, said‎ his government's policies aimed at promoting industrial growth in the state have yielded another positive result as it has secured a new deal with over 110 new industries to commence operation in the state.

Mr. Amosun disclosed this during the closing ceremony of the 8th Gateway Trade Fair held at the M.K.O Abiola Trade Fair Complex, Oke mosan, Abeokuta.

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Bimbo Ashiru, said the state had achieved remarkable success in its industrialization drive owing to fascinating investment policies, affirming that government would continue to build on the existing infrastructure so as to boost its global investment plan.

"Today, these projects have opened up Ogun State as the investment destination of choice and the resultant effect is being the fastest growing economy and industrial capital of Nigeria by all indices," he submitted.

The governor enjoined industrialists in the state not to renege on their Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, to the various host communities, saying it remained a veritable means of ploughing back to the society and promoting good neighbourliness.

"As you do so, you are not just promoting good neighbourliness, but proving to be reliable partners in our dogged determination to make Ogun state a reference point in all facets of life," Mr. Amosun said.

In her welcome address, the president of Ogun State Council of Chamber and Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA), Adesola Adebutu, attributed the success of the 8th Gateway Fair to the high level of commitment by the state government as well as that of OGUNCCIMA.

She lauded the unflinching support of all partners of the association, saying "it was a big departure from what it used to be, as the turnout was highly impressive, both on the part of the exhibitors and the patrons."