Nigeria: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber, Five IDPs Killed in Borno Village

A lone suicide bomber was on Tuesday afternoon shot dead as he was making attempts to enter a military barracks in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, witnesses said.

The incident happened as some internally displaced persons were busy burying five of their colleagues slaughtered by suspected Boko Haram insurgents around a suburb community known as Nguro in Konduga local government area.

Witnesses said the remains of five locals identified as IDPs were on Monday found a day after suspected Boko Haram attacked and beheaded them in Nguro village.

The five IDPs were identified as residents of Balle Shuwari, located about 5km away from Giwa barracks.

A leader of the Civilian-JTF, Danbatta Bello, told PREMIUM TIMES that the lone suicide bomber had intended to make his way into the barracks before some soldiers spotted him and gunned him down.

"It happened at about 2.40 p.m. today (Tuesday) when the suicide bomber was spotted towards the perimeter fencing of Giwa barracks and he was immediately gunned down by soldiers," said Mr. Bello.

"I had gone to the scene with my boys to evacuate the body of dead bomber and went to deposit same at the hospital."