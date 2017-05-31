31 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

East Africa: Rwanda Floors Uganda Ahead of World Taekwondo Champs

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Regina Nalujja

Kampala — Ugandan fighters have less than three weeks to up their standards ahead of the World Taekwondo Championships due June 22-30 in Muju, Korea.

Going by their performance in the fifth edition of the Korean Ambassador Cup at the MTN Arena-Lugogo last weekend, Ugandans must improve if they can dare to dream of international glory.

Uganda entered 17 of the 20 teams that participated in the tournament--graced mostly by Korean nationals and taekwondo fighters--but Rwanda floored them all in the senior categories.

With seven golds, Rwanda won the Senior Cup, while Uganda Police and Prisons gathered four and one respectively.

Children and Sports Charity Academy (CSCA) came first in the junior's category. They also emerged the overall winners though they only had junior fighters.

For the first time, Uganda used electronic sensors for determining kicks and blows, which were borrowed from Rwanda.

Hussein Kato, the vice president Uganda Taekwondo Federation admitted that most Ugandan fighters cried foul because they were not comfortable with the electronic scoring system, but he said, "We are soon getting our own sensors."

Uganda needs about US$20,000 to enter a team of five males and two females into the Worlds since their only appearance 2009 in Denmark.

Kato said the fighters have been selected basing on their performance in the league plus some qualities observed by the technical committee.

He confessed that taekwondo is still a budding sport in Uganda and in Korea, "all they are looking for is exposure; medals and trophies will be won a huge addition."

East Africa

Ugandans Wait As Kenya Launches U.S.$3.44 Billion Rail

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta will, today, take a ride on the passenger services of the $3.44b Standard Gauge Railway… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.