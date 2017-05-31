Uganda/Gabon: Old Guards Left Out As Cranes Regroup

Photo: Daily Monitor

Left out players join former captain Geoffrey Massa (pictured) who retired from international football, injured goalkeeper Robert Odongkara and Kizito Luwagga who ruled himself out while US-based Mike Azira is also left out.

Kampala — The Cranes regrouped yesterday ahead of their first competitive fixture since featuring at Afcon in Gabon at the start of the year.

And as expected there were a number of changes to the team coach Micho Sredojevic summoned in preparation for the Afcon 2019 Nations Cup qualification game away to Cape Verde Islands on June 13.

24 players took part in yesterday's training session at Kabira Country Club including seven foreign based players.

But while Micho revealed expecting Khalid Aucho this evening, goalkeeper Denis Onyango and the KCCA contingent over the weekend,there was no mention of Vietnam based duo Moses Oloya and Godfrey Kizito.

The pair is expected to join Tony Mawejje Dennis Guma and Yunus Sentamu on the sidelines having all been inactive since Afcon.

"We are here to choose the best possible players that can in this moment serve Uganda with results. Whether someone will convince us to be the surprise call up however this isn't time for experiments.

It would be disrespectful to call up players who have not been active for four months," Micho stated after session.

Also added onto the list is Ondupraraka forward Muhammad Shaban who Micho revealed has recovered from injury.

He is expected to trim the team ahead of Thursday's departure to Ethiopia for a warm up game over the weekend.