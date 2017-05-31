30 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Senate Finally Passes Buhari's Anti-Corruption Bill

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
By Hassan Adebayo

The Nigerian Senate has passed an executive bill proposed to enlist international assistance in the country's efforts to tackle criminal matters, including money laundering, asset acquisition from proceeds of corruption and other forms of illicit financial flows.

The proposed law, Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Between Nigeria and Other Foreign Countries, SB 224, 2017, was read for the third time and subsequently passed by the Senate on Tuesday.

The passage followed the presentation of the joint report on the bill by the Senate committees on foreign affairs, chaired by Monsurat Sunmonu (APC-Oyo); judiciary, human rights and legal matters, chaired by David Umaru (APC-Niger) and anti-corruption, chaired by Chukwuma Utazi, PDP-Enugu.

The bill - and another one on Money Laundering Prevention and Prohibition - was sent to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari on January 27, 2016, before it was finally passed by the lawmakers on Tuesday.

The bill seeks to get relevant international assistance in cases of money laundering and provide framework for "other countries to assist in provision of and obtaining of evidence, making of arrangements for persons to give evidence".

"The bill also hopes to elicit international assistance in criminal investigations, recovery, forfeiture or confiscation of property in respect of offences.

"The restraining of dealings in property or the freezing of asset that may be recovered, forfeited or confiscated in respect of offences.

"The execution of request for search and seizure, the location and identification of witnesses and suspects," Mr. Buhari wrote to the Senate in January 2016.

There is no report yet on the second one, Money Laundering Prevention and Prohibition Bill, sent same day as the one on mutual legal assistance.

With the approval of the bill by the Senate, a similar approval by the House of Representatives isrequired before a joint approval by the National Assembly following which the bill will be sent to the president for assent.

Nigeria

Tobacco Kills Seven Million People, Gulps $1.4 Trillion Annually - WHO

Tobacco use kills more than seven million people annually and costs over $1.4 trillion in healthcare expenditure and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.