Nigeria: 106 Freed Chibok Girls Moved to Women Centre

Photo: Premium Times

Chibok girls recently freed by the Boko Haram.

The Minister of Women Affairs Aisha Alhassan on Tuesday received 106 Chibok girls so far released from Boko Haram terrorists.

The girls were received from the State Security Service, SSS, at the Women Development Centre, Abuja.

Mrs. Alhassan said the girls were medically and psychologically stable, and were expected to undergo further rehabilitation, pending their relocation to school and families in September.

"They are staying here willingly and if anyone of them wants to go home today, all we need to do is to notify the parent," she said.

Mrs. Alhassan said the ministry had engaged the services of 20 teachers to help the girls improve academically.

"We have also engaged the service of two doctors and in house nurses who will handle any complaint of the girls and in case of any serious situation," she said.

Facilities at the center includes a hostel accommodation, four classrooms, and a clinic.

Representatives of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) were present at the event.