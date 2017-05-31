Uganda: Given the State of Roads, Govt Should Procure Fleet of Choppers for VIPs

Photo: Airbus

Abraham Maslow's hierarchy of needs theory might explain what prompted state minister for Water Ronald Kibuule to take a detour from Rukungiri to Ntungamo in a police helicopter to visit his in-laws.

Maslow attempted in the 1960s to explain human actions and bahaviours on the basis of where they operate on the hierarchy of human needs. He perceived motivation from the "inward" person and graduated the five levels of needs from the lowest to the highest.

These levels are: First, physiological needs for food, clothes and shelter. These basic needs form the base of the pyramid of needs. Second are security needs that make people to want to be safe, thereby developing safety consciousness. The third level constitutes social needs. With these kinds of needs you are talking about things like marriage, love, acceptance, peer interaction, recognition, belonging to clubs and making friends and influencing others.

At the fourth level is where you find self-esteem needs where people want to attain some cogent achievements in life. They may, for instance, want to become VIPs such as MPs or ministers so that they don't influence just a few friends but entire communities.

At the top of the pyramid are self-actualisation needs, which represent the peak of human needs. For some there is no more struggle at this level; they just want to compare the goals of their lives and their achievements.

Many people in our society belong to the lowest three levels. Meaning that for most of their life-time, they struggle to find what to eat. Their prayer is simple: Give us our daily bread. That's why it is not difficult to get many of our people in the rural communities to express satisfaction with the little they are given. For the elite of our society, however, it is the factors in levels four and five that can make them to at least feel that they are moving further in life. Even so, such people may have what seems, on the surface, to be everything, yet they may not be inwardly satisfied. Indeed, for many high-flyers, when a need is satisfied another one immediately takes its place.

This raises the difficulty of gauging what government can do to motivate VIPs such as Members of Parliament, ministers and judges to perform their jobs better. Lately, it appears that the novelty of driving government-provided Toyota Prados - the very definition of substance - is waning. The longing now is for wings, not wheels.

That, perhaps, is why MPs are mulling over the idea of purchasing a chopper for Speaker Rebecca Kadaga. The implication here is that the other arm of government - Judiciary - should be considered as well. So, the Chief Justice too should have his own wings. President Museveni, of course, has access to military choppers on top of his official jet.

Given the state of our roads and the perennial traffic jams, government should consider procuring a fleet of choppers for hire to the VIP class. To make the business viable, KCCA should be asked to identify a suitable location within the city's central business district for constructing a heliport.

Specifically for Members of Parliament, the plan for the new national assembly should be modified to include a helipad on the roof. That would perhaps improve attendance as legislators would find it convenient to travel to and from Parliament.

The idea of a chopper service should be considered within the overall plans to revive Uganda Airlines. Founded as a subsidiary of the government-owned Uganda Development Corporation, Uganda Airlines had two Fokker-Friendship planes that provided a welcome domestic service from Entebbe to most of the major towns such as Arua, Gulu, Kasese, Mbarara Soroti and Tororo. Many VIPs benefited from this service.

If our VIPs want to enhance their status by flying to visit their relatives or friends, at least let them pay fares instead of taking joy-rides at taxpayers' expense.

Dr Okodan is a lecturer at Kampala International University.