31 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: University of Kibungo Coach Reinforces Team Ahead of Genocide Memorial Tourney

By Peter Kamasa

University of Kibungo (UNIK) head coach Dominique Ntawangundi has strengthened his team with three new players as they seek to successfully defend their title during the forthcoming Genocide memorial tournament, which will be staged on June 3-4.

The three new players include Ugandan right-attack Daudi Okello, who was playing for Bulgaria side Marek Union Ivkoni, Placide 'Madison' Sibomana, who was playing for Al-Gharafa Sports in Qatar, and Fred Musoni, from Danish side Middelfart Volleyball Club.

The trio's contract with their respective clubs expired this month and will move to the Eastern Province-based side as free agents.

Ntawangundi, who admitted that he still needs at least one key player, is seeking to retain the annual event for the third time in a row.

"Our target is to win the tournament because the league title is quite an impossible mission and yet we need at least to win a trophy this season," said Ntawangundi.

The games will be staged at different grounds across Kigali including; Amahoro Indoor Stadium, Kimisagara Youth Centre, Ecole Belge, University of Rwanda's College of Business and Economics (former SFB) and Premature.

Rwanda will be represented by Gisagara, IPRC-South, APR, Kirehe, University of Kibungo (UNIK), University of Tourism and Business (UTB), Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and Kigali Volleyball Club in the men's category, while in the women's category, Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA), APR, St Aloys Rwamagana and Ruhango High School will carry the country's flag.

The annual event is held in honour of members of the volleyball fraternity, including players, coaches and administrators as well as other Rwandans who were killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The tournament is expected to attract teams from Burundi, Kenya, Uganda, Republic of Congo and hosts Rwanda.

