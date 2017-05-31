Rwanda: Buravan Drops 'Just a Dance' Remix With AY

Singer Yvan Buravan, known by the stage name Ivan Burabyo, over the weekend released the long-awaited video of his collaboration with Tanzania superstar AY.

The Just A Dance remix video was posted on Youtube by the Tanzanian star, real name Allen Yessayah Ambwene, quickly generating over 26,599 views.

The Zigo rapper was in Rwanda recently to work on the collaboration with Buravan, one of Rwanda's fastest rising music stars.

While the initial video of Just A Dance was met with criticism over its quality, the remix seems to have made up for what the original lacked, with Buravan showing creativity and imagination in the remix.

"Classic song....Perfect collaboration," posted Simon Seyongwe.

The remix was produced by Pastor P, while the video was shot in Kigali by video producer by Meddy Saleh.

"Working with AY was a lesson and a dream come true, but most importantly a big step in my career and to our music industry. It was a blessing working with such a big act," Buravan told The New Times on Tuesday.

The Malaika singer seems not to have been deterred by his missing out on this year's Primus Guma Guma Super Star (PGGSS) 7, continuing with his music.

Buravan has released a number of hits including Bindimo, This is Love and Ni Jye Nawe.

The R&B singer says he is working on a number of projects to make his music transcend beyond Rwandan borders.