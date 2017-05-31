Kenya: SGR Train Named Madaraka Express

The Standard Gauge Railway train to be launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday has been given a name.

In an advertisement in local dailies, the train has been named 'Madaraka Express (ME)'.

"The Madaraka Express is here!" the advertisement read.

It further stated that the ME will offer intercity and county train services.

The intercity train will operate between Nairobi and Mombasa while the county one will make stops at the intermediate stations of Mariakani, Maisenyi, Voi, Mtito Andei, Kibwezi, Emali and Athi River.

A week ago, media personality Caroline Mutoko had posted a video online urging President Kenyatta not to launch the train under the name SGR but instead get a fancy name for it. She said SGR would never be easy on the mouth.

Ms Mutoko's video was shared on social media and State House Digital Director Dennis Itumbi posted on Twitter that the President had received the message.