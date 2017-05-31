31 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: MEC to Release Findings Into Charlotte Maxeke Hospital Roof Collapse

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gauteng Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo will on Wednesday release the findings of an investigation into the collapse of a roof at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

Mamabolo confirmed receipt of the report, compiled by specialist attorneys Adams & Adams, on March 25. He told News24 at the time that he would only release the findings after the contractors had submitted their own representations, which would form part of his findings.

On March 2, five people sustained minor injuries when part of the roof near the hospital's main entrance collapsed. Workers from a privately-owned company were repairing a leaking section of the roof at the time.

Mamabolo said the contractor had removed concrete stones and placed them on a part of the roof that could not handle the weight. The contractor needed to be held accountable, Mamabolo said at the time.

DA MPL Jack Bloom called for an urgent infrastructure inspection at the hospital. A report dated 2012 contained warnings of structural problems in the building, he said.

He wanted to know how the contractor was appointed, and recommended that future maintenance be made the responsibility of the hospital's management.

According to the infrastructure department's website, the Gauteng government planned to spend R42bn on socio-economic infrastructure programmes in the next three years.

Shortly after the collapse, two anonymous sources told News24 that another section of the hospital, a dental clinic run by the University of the Witwatersrand, had been cordoned off because part of its ceiling, which collapsed in January, had still not been repaired.

One worker said Mamabolo's statement that the rest of the building was safe was not true.

A worker said when staff arrived at the dental clinic on January 23, they found a part of the ceiling had caved in.

News24

South Africa

Taxi Drivers Block Durban Roads

Minibus taxi operators in Durban and surrounding areas have started blocking busy Durban roads ahead of their protest to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.