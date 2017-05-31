President Uhuru Kenyatta will today launch the Standard Gauge Railway. Here is a list of 10 things you need to know about the SGR:
SGR train has been named Madaraka Express
Train can transport at least 1,200 passengers daily
Madaraka Express to offer intercity and county services
Nine modern stations built between Nairobi and Mombasa
SGR distance between Nairobi and Mombasa is 472 kilometres
Train to travel at average speed of 20 kilometres per hour
Passengers in economy class to initially pay Sh900 and those in business class to pay Sh3,000
It will cost Sh50,000 to transport a 20-foot container from Mombasa to Nairobi
Total cost of railway project is Sh327 billion
Cargo train launched on May 30, while passenger train to be launched May 31.
Compiled by Beatrice Obwocha