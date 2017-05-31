31 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 10 Things You Need to Know About SGR

Photo: PHOTOESSAY: Kenya's New Nairobi-Mombasa Train - PHOTOS

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, flag off a cargo train on May 30, 2017 in Mombasa. Mr Kenyatta is on Wednesday expected to launch the passenger train service. The President will also board the train to Nairobi. PHOTO | CHARLES KI…

President Uhuru Kenyatta will today launch the Standard Gauge Railway. Here is a list of 10 things you need to know about the SGR:

SGR train has been named Madaraka Express

Train can transport at least 1,200 passengers daily

Madaraka Express to offer intercity and county services

Nine modern stations built between Nairobi and Mombasa

SGR distance between Nairobi and Mombasa is 472 kilometres

Train to travel at average speed of 20 kilometres per hour

Passengers in economy class to initially pay Sh900 and those in business class to pay Sh3,000

It will cost Sh50,000 to transport a 20-foot container from Mombasa to Nairobi

Total cost of railway project is Sh327 billion

Cargo train launched on May 30, while passenger train to be launched May 31.

Compiled by Beatrice Obwocha

