Photo: Daily Monitor

L-R: Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu and Mr Patrick Amuriat Oboi.

Kampala — Three people have so far expressed interest in the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change party presidency as the term of the current president, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, expires on November 22.

Besides the incumbent, the other aspirants are FDC secretary general Nathan Nandala Mafabi and former Kumi County MP Patrick Amuriat Oboi.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi yesterday, the party deputy spokesperson, Mr Paul Mwiru, noted that besides the three candidates, other FDC party members who are interested in vying for this position should prepare to pick their nomination forms.

Mr Mwiru also said the party national council is slated for June 16-17 to discuss the election road map.

"We are going to have our national council intended to discuss the status of the party and the issues of the national delegates conference where we intend to organise elections for our party president. You are all aware that the term of Gen Mugisha is ending in November and as a party, we are supposed to have elected the right candidate," Mr Mwiru said.

Gen Muntu succeeded the founding FDC president, Dr Kizza Besigye, on November 22, 2012 after attaining 393 votes beating his closest rival Mr Mafabi, who came second with 361 ballots during the party elections. Tororo County MP Geoffrey Ekanya came third with 17 votes.

Meanwhile, in the previous press briefing, the party deputy secretary, Mr Harold Kaija, said nomination of the party president will take place on August 14 to August 15 while open campaigns will kick off on August 17 and end on 31 of the same month.

The party will then hold a delegates conference on November 2 to elect the new FDC president who will be sworn in on November 3.

When contacted for a comment, Mr Nandala, said we should wait for the nominations before switching off his phone. Efforts to reach Gen Mugisha were futile as he did not pick his calls.

We also failed to get Mr Oboi as he was reported to be in the meeting by press time as informed by his secretary who answered the call on his known telephone.

According to the FDC party constitution, an individual is allowed to contest for this position for only two terms. Thus if Gen Muntu is still interested in the party presidency, he is eligible to contest.