Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho (centre) talks to ODM members at Jubilee Hall in Mombasa on March 25, 2017.

Nairobi — Police have blocked Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho from attending the launch of Standard Gauge Railway at Miritini.

President Kenyatta is presiding over the launch of the Sh327 billion project and in attendance are top Chinese officials and Kenya government officials.

China provided loans that were used to construct the railway, a Vision 2030 flagship project, and its companies build the line and supplied locomotives.

Mr Joho had on Monday threatened to stop SGR's launch for what he termed as "exaggeration of the project's budget by over Sh100 billion".

"The project was to cost not more than Sh200 billion but the Jubilee government is telling us it has cost more than Sh300 billion. We deserve answers before the launch," he said in Siaya.

The Orange Democratic Movement Deputy Party Leader accused the Jubilee administration of "oiling the wheels of corruption at the expense of service delivery".

"If they think they are going to get away with the SGR, the same way they got away with NYS after swindling our money, they are daydreaming," he said

He claimed Jubilee was taking credit for the mega project that was initiated during the Grand Coalition Government under former President Mwai Kibaki and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's leadership.