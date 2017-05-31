Kenya: Nasa Closing the Gap On Jubilee - Ipsos Poll

If elections were held today, 47 per cent of Kenyans would vote for Jubilee as 42 per cent choose the National Super Alliance (Nasa), the latest Ipsos opinion poll shows.

But compared with another study released by Ipsos in January, Nasa leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka have gained numbers over Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto of the Jubilee Party.

CONFIDENCE

Nasa has gained more than 10 percentage points, from 30 per cent in January to the 42 in May as Jubilee maintained its 47 per cent rating.

On the level of public confidence in presidential candidates, President Uhuru Kenyatta leads with 40 per cent, William Ruto second at 31 per cent, Raila Odinga, 25 per cent and Kalonzo Musyoka 12 per cent.

But if you consider the question of which presidential candidate enjoys the least public confidence, Mr Musyoka leads at 39 per cent.

On the state of the nation, 71 per cent of Kenyans interviewed by Ipsos in their second-quarter survey say Kenya is headed in the wrong direction.

91PC

Nasa supporters paint an even bleaker picture, as 91 per cent of them think the country is heading in the wrong direction, while 52 per cent of Jubilee supporters also say all is not well with Kenya.

Of those who say the country is headed in wrong direction, 68 per cent mention the cost of living as a reason.

This study was commissioned by Ipsos and conducted between May 11 and 23.

There were 2,026 completed interviews with a contact number of 5,484 done in 46 counties.

The study also had a margin of error of +/- 2.18 with a 95 per cent confidence level.