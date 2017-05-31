Kenya: Aspirants Hope to Defy Wiper Wave to Win Seats in Machakos

Some women aspirants in Machakos are hoping to defy Wiper Party wave in the quest for elective seats in the county.

Twenty-nine year-old Ms Winfred Mutua is seeking to fill the shoes of firebrand Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama.

Ms Mutua who describes herself as an ICT expert, a mother and a business woman, is among five candidates who were on Sunday cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to vie for the Senate seat.

Senator Muthama is not seeking re-election after a fall-out with the Wiper Party leadership during the party nominations.

Ms Mutua is testing the murky waters of politics for the first time.

SENATE

She is promising to inject a youthful flair into the affairs of the Senate.

She says she is not shy to go against the Wiper Party popularity wave by choosing Jubilee Party.

But she is not alone as Ms Agnes Kavindu Muthama, the estranged wife to Senator Muthama is also vying on a Jubilee Party ticket.

Ms Kavindu is seeking the Woman Representative seat currently held by Dr Susan Musyoka.

The church leader is vying on the promise to empower women and safeguard their rights.

Ms Kavindu has been involved in court battles against Mr Muthama whom she accused of trying to evict her from her home in Kitanga village, Machakos.

The case filed by the Federation of Women Lawyers is still pending in court.

NOMINATIONS

Her networks as a church leader and the 'Muthama' name will be a plus for her as she goes into the campaigns.

There are those who feel aggrieved by Senator Muthama's conduct in relation to his outbursts against Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Senator Muthama has also had an antagonistic relationship with Machakos County Governor Dr Alfred Mutua and virtually all MPs from the county.

Supporters of these leaders may gang up and vote in favour of Ms Kavindu 'to teach Senator Muthama a lesson' as one political commentator Mr Kaveva Mwangangi puts it.

The division in Wiper Party over the recent party nominations could also work in her favour.

The incumbent Dr Musyoka lost narrowly to her Ms Joyce Kamene. Dr Musyoka will be on the ballot as an independent candidate.

The Woman Representative seat is a bit crowded as another candidate in the race is Maendeleo Chap Chap Party candidate Francisca Mutinda.