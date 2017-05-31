Kenya: IEBC Says Wavinya Ndeti Still Listed As CCU Party Leader

The attempt by former Kathiani MP Wavinya Ndeti to become the next Machakos governor on a Wiper party ticket might be hanging in the balance.

This is after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati wrote to Chama Cha Uzalendo Chairman Maur Bwanamaka informing him that Ms Ndeti is CCU party leader.

In a letter dated May 27, Mr Chebukati also listed Philipe Opiyo as secretary-general and Caroline Malinda as treasurer, citing a decree arising from Nakuru High Court ruling.

Ms Ndeti resigned in April as the CCU party leader to join Wiper party which is led by Nasa co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka in order to contest for the Machakos governorship.

However, she said her party will field candidates in other posts.

CCU CANDIDATES

The decision has sparked a fight with Mr Bwanamaka who claims more than 45 CCU candidates are seeking various seats across the country.

Mr Bwanamaka, who is seeking the Kwale Senate seat said he has also been locked out as it is the list of 88 aspirants submitted by Ms Ndeti's faction that has been uploaded on the IEBC website.

Mr Chebukati said unless guided by the court, the commission will engage CCU through the three officials led by Ms Ndeti.

MOVE TO COURT

Mr Bwanamaka said they will move back to court to challenge the new order saying a person cannot be a member of two parties.

He accused IEBC for failing to consult with the Registrar of Political Parties on the matter.

Efforts to get Ms Ndeti's comment on the matter were not fruitful and she did not reply to text messages sent to her.

The new revelations come at a time when the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has nullified the Wiper party Machakos governorship repeat nominations won by Ms Ndeti.

Her main rival, Bernard Kiala, filed an appeal saying the elections were shambolic.

It its latest ruling, the tribunal has ordered Wiper to directly nominate its preferred candidate for the seat. The party has always been seen to favour Ms Ndeti's candidature.