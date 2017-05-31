Kenya: NGOs Call for Peace Ahead of August Polls

Non-Governmental Organisations have called for peace during the campaign period as they congratulated presidential candidates cleared by the Independent and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run for presidency in the August 8 elections.

National Council of NGOs Chairman Stephen Cheboi, in a press statement on Tuesday asked all the presidential candidates and their supporters to ensure peaceful campaigns across the country during the campaign period.

NO VIOLENCE

"Parties should call on their supporters to maintain peace and tolerate each other during the campaign period. Political intolerance is not acceptable," said Mr Cheboi.

The NGOs have further congratulated the IEBC for being keen to ensure that they clear various candidates across the country who abide by the laid down rules and regulations and the electoral code of conduct.

"We ask Kenyans to listen very keenly to all candidates as they sell their policies in every corner of the nation and when time comes in August elections they should elect the right leaders to steer the country for the next five years," he said.

The NGOs also condemn any form violence and intimidations among various competing parties and supporters during the campaign period.

FAIR COMPETITION

"We urge the various political parties and candidates compete fairly. Police and other security agencies should ensure law and order is maintained throughout the period," said Mr Cheboi.

Among those cleared to contest for the presidency are President Uhuru Kenyatta who is seeking re-election on a Jubilee party ticket and National Super Alliance NASA) co-principal Raila Odinga who will be contesting for the seat for the fourth time.

Others cleared by the IEBC are former secretary of Committee of Experts that drafted the 2010 constitution Ekuru Aurot, former cooperative minister Joseph Nyagah, Mr Abduba Dida and Mr Cyrus Jorongo.