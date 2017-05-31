30 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: KCCA Sets Aside Shs4 Billion for CCTV Cameras, Street Lights

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damali Mukhaye & Derrick Wandera

Kampala — Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has set aside Shs4.4 billion to install the CCTV cameras and solar powered street lights across the city.

This was revealed by the KCCA executive director, Ms Jennifer Musisi, during a site visit of various roads that are lined up for installation yesterday.

"We started a few weeks back on the installation work and it is still continuing and we believe that by the middle of June, you will see lights going up. Everything has already been done since all the lights alongside cameras have already been shipped in the country," Ms Musisi said.

KCCA has contracted Zhejiang Holley International Company Ltd to execute the job.

Among the roads where the street lights are going to be installed include, Jinja Road, Kampala Road, Queen's Way, Kintu Road, Bombo Road, Katwe, Entebbe Road, Nile Avenue, Kiira Road, Mutundwe, Wansanso, Bwaise Road, Bahai, Lugoba Road, Weraga, Kyagwe Road, and Constitutional Square.

Ms Musisi, however, appealed to Ugandans to desist from stealing the bulbs and cameras that are going to be installed to save the authority from wasting money to replace the stolen ones.

She also warned the general public against buying KCCA property from anyone saying that the law will catch-up with the culprits.

Street lights

