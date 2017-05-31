Kenya: Chinese Firms Dial Up Phone Market Rivalry

China's largest smartphone makers have intensified their battle for the Kenyan phone market, eager for a slice of one of the hottest and fastest growing devices outlets in the region.

A huge demand for entry level and mid-range smartphones, which are pocket friendly in a market where feature phones are still widely uses, has attracted major players from the Asian giant.

Thge rise of affordable gadgets is a boon for Kenyan consumers, many of whom are going online for the first time.

Chinese electronics company Oppo became the latest to step up marketing of its products in the country after unveiling its latest device in Kenya.

The company also officially set up shop with an eye on the local and African markets in a bid to expand its numbers, following its growth in the Chinese and Indian regions.

Oppo launched the F3, banking on the selfie camera as the selling point for the mid-range device.

"Kenya has proved to be one of our strongholds, having a population that finds the selfie feature impressive, which is a success niche for Oppo. We are looking forward to satisfy the audience by introducing products that will inspire and excite," Oppo Kenya chief executive, Mr Andrew Peng told Smart Company in interview.

Oppo is setting itself up for tough battle against other Chinese phone-makers with a presence here including Huawei, Tecno, Lenovo Infinix and Gionee among others.

The entrance of various Chinese phone-makers has offered consumers wider options in the selection of both low and high cost smartphones.

Chinese telecom technology firm Huawei on May 23 launched its premium Huawei P10 smartphone in Kenya as it continues its aggressive push for an increased stake in the local smartphone market.

Mr Mark Hemaobin, managing director Huawei Mobile Eastern Africa, said the Huawei P10 is in line with Huawei's global strategy to manufacture products that integrate humanity and technology.

Buyers can now acquire quality, multi-functional smartphones from as low as Sh10,000.

However, the companies are not only manufacturing low cost phones; those in need of the high-end gadgets that go from as much as Sh50,000 have a pool to choose from.

"The Chinese brands dominate and drive the democratisation of smartphones," said Mr Sam Chappatte, Jumia Kenya managing director last month.

He spoke when the firm released a report showing smartphone penetration in Kenya has grown to more than 60 per cent of the population over the past five years thanks to the influx of affordable devices.

The report showed that the exponential growth in smartphone users was due to a drop in average price of gadgets. Chinese brands have created increased competition, it said.