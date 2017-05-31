Uganda: Pregnant Pilgrim Dies Before Reaching Namugongo

A pregnant woman, who was among the catholic pilgrims from Lira diocese, has died at Matuga this morning.

Ms Scovia Moro a resident of Ober parish in Barr Sub County trekked from Lira to Kafu before falling sick.

Moroto County MP, Mr Samuel Okwir Odwee, who is among the 470 pilgrims from Lira catholic diocese, revealed that Moro developed severe abdominal pain when the pilgrims reached Kafu.

"She was three months pregnant. When we reached Kafu after walking about 180km from Lira, she developed some health complications like a miscarriage. We put her in the car that escorted us, and she continued with us until on Sunday when her condition worsened," he said.

"We took her to Bishop Asili Health Center IV, where she was given treatment and discharged. But today as we set off from Matuga for Kampala, she collapsed and died as she was entering the car." MP Okwir told Daily Monitor on phone.

Moro's body has been taken to Mulago hospital for postmortem.

The coordinator for the pilgrims from Lira, Mr Alfred Okello said the death of the colleague has reinforced their faith, for they believe that she has gone to heaven.

"We are not shaken by her death because she died because of her faith just as the martyrs. We are going to celebrate their death in Namugongo." Mr Okello said.

He said they have already reached Kampala and are heading to St. Jude catholic parish in Naguru where they will rest for two days, before they go to Namugongo martyrs shrine on June 1st.