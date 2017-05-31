Tanzania: PPF Donates Hospital Supplies in Kisarawe

Kisarawe — The PPF Pension Fund yesterday handed over medical equipment's to Kisarawe district being a section of his programme to distribute the equipment's worth Sh3 billion countrywide.

In support of the President's plans to improve the health sector countrywide, PPF Pension Fund also donated some of the equipment's worth Sh 6,089,000 including 4 hospital beds, two delivery and labor beds, 56 bed sheets among others.

The equipment were handed over to the district by Prime Minister Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PORALG) Senior Pharmacists Regina Joseph. Receiving the equipment's, PORALG Deputy Minister Mr Selemani Jafo said that the President had handed over 20 hospital beds, six delivery and labour beds to the district which is part of a programme to give Tanzanians the medical equipment's worth Sh 3 billion that will ensure quality service.

"The President has also given directives that all dispensaries and health centers countrywide are renovated within a period of five years at a cost of Sh10million each," he said. In view of this, he called on all health practitioners to ensure the equipment are well utilized to improve the lives of the people.

On another note, he called on Regional and District Medical Doctors to ensure medicine are availed to the public as the government through different initiatives including basket fund, cost sharing and Medical Stores Department (MSD) has ensured that there is enough medical supply countrywide.

Elaborating he said that for the financial year 2016/2017 through the basket fund the government has issued medicines and medical equipment worth Sh106billion countrywide.

He called on the RMOs and DMOs countrywide to ensure there is enough medicines in their hospitals or severe action will be taken against them.

Meanwhile PPF Public Relations Manager Lulu Mengele said that the donations are part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities and so far they have issued the donations to four hospitals countrywide and plan to continue giving in 12 more hospitals countrywide at a cost of Sh 99,983,000.

