Uganda: Micho Coy On New Cranes Prospects

Fort portal. The aim of Cranes Regional Tour games mooted by Nile Special three years ago is to take the team closer to upcountry fans and as witnessed in Fort Portal on Sunday, it is still a very popular brand.

As a result, the games played often lack a competitive edge especially for those summoned for Cranes duty.

But with an Afcon qualifying fixture just a fortnight away, Sunday's game seemed a little different.

First coach Micho Sredojevic named an experienced starting lineup that not only featured the Lebanon based Hassan Wasswa but also included the likes of Emmanuel Okwi, Ismail Watenga and Nicholas Wadada. And for the opening half the hosts Kitara not only hardly had a look in but also conceded three goals to the Cranes.

Emmanuel Okwi scored a double nodding home the first following a Shafiq Kagimu cross before Nelson Ssenkatuka got the second with a diving header off Milton Kariisa's cross.

It was however Okwi's second goal that illustrated the team's desire with the striker ensuring he got the final touch to Wasswa's goal-bound header from a corner kick.

"We are in process of preparing for Cape Verde in Praia so after some hard training sessions since last Wednesday we had match outing to check how far we have reached.

Everyone was impressive in training however in the match some people impressed and will continue preparation while others that have been below required standards will wait for their chance next time as we tightly follow their progress," Micho said withour revealing names after the game. The new faces include Aalborg's Robert Kakeeto and England-based Isaac Jjunju.

The Serbian fielded an entirely new different team in the second half save for Savio Kabugo who replaced Halid Lwalirwa after the defender suffered what appeared a serious knee injury.

Beckam Musoki got the consolation for Kitara from a rebound in the second half.