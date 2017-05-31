31 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Uganda: Drama as Zari, In-Law Battle for Ivan's Property

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Zari/'Instagram
Ivan Ssemwanga's children with his ex-wife Zari.
By Mwende Kasujja

There was drama at the home of deceased Ugandan tycoon Ivan Ssemwanga after an in-law accused his ex-wife, socialite Zari Hassan, of being an opportunistic woman.

The bone of contention is whether Zari Hassan, who divorced Ivan and went to marry Tanzanian musician Diamond Platinumz, is entitled to inherit any of the tycoon ' s wealth.

Herbert Luyinda, Ivan’s uncle, told journalists on Tuesday that Zari is not considered a widow because she left her matrimonial home to marry Diamond Platinumz.

HURLING INSULTS

The uncle was caught on tape hurling insults at Zari, forcing organisers to  switch off the speakers at the burial. Later, he issued a statement apologizing to Zari, but on Tuesday morning, hours before the burial he retracted his apology.

Mr Luyinda is said to be fighting for control of Ivan’s property in Uganda and South Africa where he lived.

Ivan died Thursday last week at a South African hospital days after being on life support machines. He had suffered a stroke.

Zari was the one who announced his death on social media, terming him as neing special and a hero.

Diamond on Friday, in an interview on NTV’s Tren d , said he would fly to Kampala for Ivan’s burial to be with his wife.

TAKE CARE OF CHILDREN

In her speech at the requiem mass held at Namirembe Cathedral on Monday, Zari  vowed to take care of the three children she had with Ivan.

“My mother raised me single-handedly and taught me to be strong. I will do the right thing for him and the boys,” she said.

She is currently at Ivan’s ancestral home in Kayunga where the burial is taking place.

Uganda

Ugandans Wait As Kenya Launches U.S.$3.44 Billion Rail

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta will, today, take a ride on the passenger services of the $3.44b Standard Gauge Railway… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.