Uganda: Drama as Zari, In-Law Battle for Ivan's Property

Photo: Zari/'Instagram

Ivan Ssemwanga's children with his ex-wife Zari.

There was drama at the home of deceased Ugandan tycoon Ivan Ssemwanga after an in-law accused his ex-wife, socialite Zari Hassan, of being an opportunistic woman.

The bone of contention is whether Zari Hassan, who divorced Ivan and went to marry Tanzanian musician Diamond Platinumz, is entitled to inherit any of the tycoon ' s wealth.

Herbert Luyinda, Ivan’s uncle, told journalists on Tuesday that Zari is not considered a widow because she left her matrimonial home to marry Diamond Platinumz.

HURLING INSULTS

The uncle was caught on tape hurling insults at Zari, forcing organisers to switch off the speakers at the burial. Later, he issued a statement apologizing to Zari, but on Tuesday morning, hours before the burial he retracted his apology.

Mr Luyinda is said to be fighting for control of Ivan’s property in Uganda and South Africa where he lived.

Ivan died Thursday last week at a South African hospital days after being on life support machines. He had suffered a stroke.

Zari was the one who announced his death on social media, terming him as neing special and a hero.

Diamond on Friday, in an interview on NTV’s Tren d , said he would fly to Kampala for Ivan’s burial to be with his wife.

TAKE CARE OF CHILDREN

In her speech at the requiem mass held at Namirembe Cathedral on Monday, Zari vowed to take care of the three children she had with Ivan.

“My mother raised me single-handedly and taught me to be strong. I will do the right thing for him and the boys,” she said.

She is currently at Ivan’s ancestral home in Kayunga where the burial is taking place.