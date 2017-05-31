30 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: All Set for AK Seminar On Anti-Doping in Eldoret

By Ayumba Ayodi

All athletes hoping to represent Kenya in the World Championships must attend an anti-doping seminar set for Wednesday at the Pearl Hotel, Eldoret.

Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei said that they have contacted 106 athletes who are expected to attend the seminar.

Tuwei said they are eager to have Kenya out of the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) monitoring list for doping and the seminar is one of the catalysts.

Even though Kenya avoided the wrath of the World Anti-doping Association (Wada) after the country put in place the anti-doping laws last year, the IAAF still had the country under the watch list for another one year.

"It is our hope to get out of the watch list and part of the requirement we have to fulfill is to organise an anti-doping education program especially on elite athletes who will probably represent Kenya in the IAAF World Championships," said a statement from AK.

Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) will preside over the seminar that will see the athletes being trained on use of the ADAMS systems, to enable them update their whereabouts at all times so that no Kenyan gets a ban for missed tests.

Tuwei warned that the athletes who will fail to attend the meeting will not be allowed to take part in the national trials due June 22-24 in Nairobi ahead of the World Championships slated for August 4-13 in London.

