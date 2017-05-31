Four police officers accused of torturing Kamwenge town council mayor Godfrey Byamukama have been released on bail.

The Buganda Chief Magistrate, Jameson Karemani released the suspects this morning, three days after they were remanded to Luzira prison.

The quartet; Patrick Muramira, Fred Tumuhairwe, Ben Odeke and driver, Habib Roma are battling allegations and charges of torture and causing grievous harm to Byamukama during his arrest on April 5.

Byamukama was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder of AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi in March.

Kaweesi was gunned down on together with his bodyguard, Kenneth Erau and driver, Godfrey Mambewo on March 17 near his home in Kulambiro, a Kampala suburb.

Karemani ordered the suspects to deposit their national identity cards in court and stay away from their offices in Nalufenya police facility.

Prosecution alleges that the four and others still at large tortured Byamukama by beating him with batons and iron bars on the knees and ankles during his arrest at the ministry of Lands and Urban Development where he had gone to see William Turyomurugendo, the commissioner Planning and Quality Assurance.