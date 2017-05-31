Uganda: Nile Breweries Donates Food to Teso Hunger Victims

Starving people in Teso sub-region have a reason to smile following a food donation of up to three tons of maize flour and beans by Nile Breweries Limited (NBL).

According to the statement from Nile Breweries, the donation was in response to a food relief appeal by the Iteso Welfare Association (IWA)-Uganda, an NGO formed by Iteso elite based in Kampala.

NBL legal and corporate Affairs Onapito-Ekomoloit handed over the food today to the IWA board chairman, Tom Okelloto at the company head office in Luzira.

"This is our token of empathy with the starving people most of who are farmers that grow for us sorghum to making beer," Onapito said.

State Minister for Disaster Preparedness, Musa Ecweru, witnessed the handover and thanked Nile Breweries for the gesture and encouraged other corporate companies to come on board as well.

"Hunger has ravaged many parts of the country, especially the Teso region which ideally is a food basket for Uganda," Ecweru said.

"The government has already intervened but we need more," he said.

Last month, IWA launched a fundraising drive code named "Teso Food appeal".

"This effort has enabled us collect several tons of maize flour, rice, and beans, which they will next week deliver to the various districts in Teso," IWA chairman Okelloto said.

He said the distribution will target children, the elderly and HIV/AIDS patients.

"We shall work with health centers II and III to reach the target group," Okelloto said.