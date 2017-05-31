Kenya: Con 'Pastor' Jailed for Failing to Exorcise Demons

A self-styled pastor who conned a Nanyuki trader Sh12,000 by pretending he had powers to cast out demons has been jailed for six months.

Mr James Kigera, 58, pleaded guilty to the charges of fraudulently obtaining the money from Bessy Kanana on May 17 at Nanyuki open air market.

The court heard that the accused approached Ms Kanana at her place of work at around 1pm -- she sales fruits -- and told her that demons had taken control of her life, reason why her business was not booming.

He told her that he had powers to exorcise the demons so that her business would grow to enable her even buy a piece of land.

However, Ms Kanana had to part with Sh20,000 for the 'pastor' to cast out the demons.

Ms Kanana had only Sh12,000 which she offered the 'pastor' who accepted it and conducted a short prayer session.

Mr Kigera then instructed her to walk away for seven kilometres without carrying anything.

When she returned, the man had disappeared. It dawned to her that she had been conned of her money.

Last Sunday, Ms Kanana spotted the con pastor in Nanyuki Town and raised an alarm where passers-by apprehended him and handed him over to the police.

When he was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Waititu Gichimu, he admitted he conned the trader but prayed for leniency.

The court ordered him to pay a fine of Sh50,000 or languish in jail for the next six months.