Dodoma — The Marriage Act of 1971 which is currently under amendment will never interfere with any religious belief, the Attorney General, Mr George Masaju assured the House today.

Mr Masaju said though the government is not tied to any religion, it respects the people's belief, thus it was extra cautious whenever any law or policy is reviewed.

He was responding to Khatib Said Haji (Konde-CUF) who expressed fear that the act currently under amendment, if not properly reviewed, will intersect with religious beliefs and holy scriptures, thus creating more quandaries.

Mr Haji argued that the Law of Marriage Act of 1971 is in contradiction with some religious beliefs and other local values and hence, its review should be taken as a sensitive process to avoid more incongruities.

AG Masaju said that in most cases when the government came to its senses and discovered that its decision was likely affront some groups in the society; it was either shelving the plan or inviting stakeholders for further consultation.

"I hope you remember last time when we dropped the Kadhi court issue when it emerged that it would create more problems, we are always sensitive in these issues," he remarked.

Earlier, the Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Hamisi Kingwangalla told the House that the government is currently reviewing the Marriage Act of 1971 and the Customary Declaration Orders which appear to be old-fashioned and unfriendly to women and children.

He was responding to Ms Faida Mohamed Bakar (Special Seats-CCM) who wanted to know when the government will review all laws which were oppressive to women and children. Ms Bakar had claimed that such laws were oppressing women and children and even denied them their rights, and thus immediate move was needed to review them.

Meanwhile, the government has reiterated that it will take stern measures against those defiling minors and marrying off schoolgirls.

Dr Kingwangalla said last year the government reviewed the National Education Act of 1978 to give the state more powers to stringently punish those who involved themselves in early marriages and impregnating schoolgirls.

He was responding to Mtama MP on CCM ticket who claimed that early pregnancies and marriages were proliferating in the country, thus the government was obliged to tighten the screws to check the vice.

Dr Kingwangalla on the other hand said the public was to blame for covering some evil acts committed to the children as members of the community were reluctant to reveal the culprits.