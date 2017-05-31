30 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: A Small Jet Crash-Lands At Mogadishu Airport

A small jet carrying foreign security contractors has crash-landed at Mogadishu's Aden International airport on Tuesday morning.

The plane which is operated by Bancroft, a Washington-based private security firm crashed at the Airport's runway after failure in the landing gear, according to the witnesses.

"At least four western officials were rescued after a plane chartered by US contracting firm Bancroft crashed at the airport," said a witness who declined to be named, security reasons.

The cause of the plane's crash remains unclear, however, Airport authorizes say they are investigating the incident. All flights to and from the Airport were suspended after the crash.

Bancroft company supports training and logistical services to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and Somali National Army

