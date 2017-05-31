30 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Kenyan Police Gun Down Three Al-Shabaab Suspects

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kenya's security forces on Monday killed three Al-Shabaab suspects in the coastal town of Tana River. Deputy County Commissioner Michael Kioni said several rifles and ammunitions were recovered from the suspects.

Kioni said he suspects the three might be part of Al-Shabaab members behind recent attacks targeting security agents in northeast Kenya.

"They (suspects) were ambushed by police and Kenya police reservists and killed in fierce gun fight. We have launched investigations to identify the suspects," Kioni said.

The three are suspected to be planning attacks during the holy month of Ramadan.

The killing comes after the National Intelligence Service (NIS) on Friday warned of possible terror attacks in the coastal region by Al-Shabaab operatives during the month.

The NIS warned militants have dispatched fighters in parts of northeastern and coastal region to carry out sting attacks targeting security agents and civilians.

Somalia

U.S. Plane Crash Lands in Mogadishu

Four passengers all said to be foreigners survived a plane crash landing on the Aden Abdille International Airport on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.