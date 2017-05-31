Somalia: Kenyan Police Gun Down Three Al-Shabaab Suspects

Kenya's security forces on Monday killed three Al-Shabaab suspects in the coastal town of Tana River. Deputy County Commissioner Michael Kioni said several rifles and ammunitions were recovered from the suspects.

Kioni said he suspects the three might be part of Al-Shabaab members behind recent attacks targeting security agents in northeast Kenya.

"They (suspects) were ambushed by police and Kenya police reservists and killed in fierce gun fight. We have launched investigations to identify the suspects," Kioni said.

The three are suspected to be planning attacks during the holy month of Ramadan.

The killing comes after the National Intelligence Service (NIS) on Friday warned of possible terror attacks in the coastal region by Al-Shabaab operatives during the month.

The NIS warned militants have dispatched fighters in parts of northeastern and coastal region to carry out sting attacks targeting security agents and civilians.