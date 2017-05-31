Uganda: President Commends Youth of Religious Background

press release

President Yoweri Museveni has paid tribute to the youth in the country who have a good religious background for their leading role in increasing national tax collection.

"I came here to salute the contribution of the young people whom we recruited some time back. When NRM took Government, there was a challenge of poor tax collection of only 4% of the GDP. This was in contrast to 18% of GDP that was being collected in other countries. The rest of the funds were being stolen," he said.

The President was speaking at the wedding reception of Mr. Isaac Aijuka Sserwadda and his bride, Marion Arinda that took place last evening at the Lugogo Main Exhibition Hall in Kampala. The groom is the son of Mr. Eliasaph Serwadda of Nkaka, Bubaare Sub-County Kashaari County Mbarara district while the bride is the daughter of the late Myres Byarugaba of Nyarubungo, Bukiro Sub-County also in Kashaari County, Mbarara district. The newly married couple had earlier taken their nuptial vows at All Saints' Cathedral, Nakasero in Kampala.

President Museveni told guests at the reception that the Government recruited youths who come from families that have a religious background to serve in revenue collection and in the Army. He lauded churches for spending time nurturing the lives of young people who are serving the country. He urged religious institutions to continue the efforts of training young Ugandans because the country, he noted, has got a deficit of credible people. He was, however, pleased that families that have religious foundation, have produced people who are good cadres. "If you do God's work, He will do yours," he added.

The President called on the youth in particular and wananchi in general to use the religious discipline they have acquired to build their country and Africa at large. He paid tribute to Preacher Eliasaph Serwadda and his wife for bringing up a Christian family and for being satisfied with God's provision to them.

Mr. Museveni further commended the young people for listening to his advice of getting married adding that a family is the building block of the country. He expressed delight to note that the middle class in the country is not following the bad practices of other people who are against the formation and running of families. He, therefore, congratulated Isaac Aijuka Sserwadda, an employee of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) for getting a partner with whom to build a family. He donated cows to the couple.

Turning to development, President Museveni said the construction of the new Gulu - Kitgum road has reached Kitgum. He assured the country that more achievements would be attained. He strongly advised those Ugandans who are Uganda to learn to irrigate their farms and that those unable, should work with the Government. He reminded all Ugandans, irrespective of their diverse beliefs, to maintain discipline.

The father of the groom, Eliasaph Sserwadda prayed for President Museveni's long life and saluted him for loving his (Sserwadda's) children and all in Uganda. He challenged guests at the reception to honour Jesus Christ.

Pastor Robert Kayanja of the Rubaga-based Miracle Cathedral, prayed to God to provide him more energy to serve Uganda. He also lauded the President for his leading role in combating HIV/AIDS and also for ushering in peace in Uganda.

Major Edith Nakalema, sister of the groom, expressed her family's deep appreciation to President Museveni for blessing the wedding ceremony of Isaac and Marion. She further saluted him for being father of their family and Uganda at large.

KCCA Executive Director, Jennipher Musisi wished Isaac and Marion success in marriage and described the groom as a hard working and person of integrity.

Several religious leaders, including Kampala Archdiocesan Prelate, Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, Bishop Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa of Ankole Diocese, Central Buganda Bishop, Michael Lubowa, Lango Diocesan Bishop, Alfred Achur and Mityana Diocesan prelate, Steven Kazimba, attended the reception.

