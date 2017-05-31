Uganda: President Commends Sembabule Residents On Fight Against Hunger

press release

President Yoweri Museveni has highly commended the residents of Sembabule district for taking up crop farming as evidenced by the extensive cultivation of maize in the area.

The President noted that when crop farming activity is added to cattle keeping by the people of the area, they are not only contributing to the fight against hunger in their localities but also in other areas of the country where people are experiencing food deficit. He, therefore, urged the people of Sembabule to continue the production of maize in order to contribute to efforts of fighting hunger in society.

The President was yesterday addressing residents of the area after performing the ceremony of opening Kairatsya Full Gospel Church in Rugushuuru Sub-County Mawogola County.

Mr. Museveni who expressed happiness to open the newly built church, also witnessed in the same church, the wedding of Mr. James Kabuganda and his bride Jovia Kabuganda. Pastor Sserwadda presided over the marriage ceremony. The President donated 4 cows to the newly wed couple and also gave Shs.10 million to the new church.

President Museveni who noted the poor status of the pasture in the area, promised the people of the area that he will return to guide them in matters related to increased farming for both animal and crop production.

