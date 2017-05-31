30 May 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali Govt Clash Gunmen in Mogadishu, Two Injured

Somali Federal government security forces have engaged in a heavy gunfight with gunmen in Mogadishu on Tuesday morning, killing at least two civilians.

According to the witnesses, the troops clashed with gunmen at an illegal checkpoint in Hawo Tako area of Mogadishu's Wadajir district as they attempted to disarm them.

The gunfire has continued in the area for minutes, and saw the capture of a gunman. The local officials say there was no casualties on both warring sides.

Somali Government has began an operation last week, in a bid to stabilize Mogadishu and prevent Al shabaab attacks during the current holy month of Ramadan.

